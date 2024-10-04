Mayor of Buckingham’s design contest creates fantastic charity Christmas cards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Buckingham, Anja Schaefer invites children aged between 4 – 11 years old to design her annual Christmas card with the theme being ‘Giving at Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is split into two age groups, and a there is a winner for each group, namely:

Reception – Year 2 (ages 4yrs - 7yrs)

Year 3 – Year 6 (ages 8yrs – 11yrs)

Christmas Card contest winners

Local school children can collect a blank template from Buckingham Library or download it from the Town Council website and send it back before the deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be chosen based on their interpretation and the clarity of the theme, creativity and originality of the depicted theme, quality of artistic composition and overall design and overall impression of the piece.

The winners of the competition will be invited to join the Mayor on stage at our annual “Christmas Lights Switch On” in the Town Centre on Thursday 28th November to turn on Buckingham’s Lights. They will also receive a pack of the two designs. All other entries will be displayed in the Council Chamber window for everyone to see.

We would like to take this opportunity of thanking, local printing and marketing company BCQ for their continued support in sponsoring this event. Without their generous contribution none of this would be possible.

In previous years the cards have been so popular at Buckingham Tourist Information Centre that they have sold out! With every pack raising money for the Mayor’s Charities: Buckingham Food Bank who distribute non-perishable and fresh food to people in need, who have been referred by an agency or local church and Jedidiah Free Fresh Food Pantry who work in partnership with local supermarkets to repurpose the surplus food they are unable to sell.

Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer said “The Christmas card competition is a wonderful Buckingham tradition, and I am really looking forward to receiving lots of different designs”.