Mayor of Aylesbury joins Brainkind staff for celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brainkind Kent House in Aylesbury held a party to celebrate 30th birthday and to mark the completion of the refurbishment on Saturday.

People we support, their families and staff celebrated with entertainers and a BBQ, while the Mayor of Aylesbury joined in the celebrations with Irene Sobowale CEO of Brainkind

Kent House is Brainkind’s specialist long-term brain injury residential home in Aylesbury. It offers innovative rehabilitation and ongoing support to enable people to thrive after a brain injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kent House Brainkind was opened on April 28, 1994 by HRH The Duchess of Kent and has been operating for 30 years. The party today was to celebrate its 30th birthday and mark the end of a refurbishment programme.

The Mayor joined in the celebrations.

There have been many changes over the last 30 years including more provision for long term residential care and the introduction of four bungalows for rehabilitation.

The recent refurbishment has also included work from our personalisation lead. This means some of the rooms of the people we support have been adapted to meet their specific needs in terms of sensory and other equipment.

In 2022 Kent House won the silver award for Aylesbury in Bloom for the gardens created by staff and residents. This has continued with support from apprentices at Aylesbury College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Locke, Service Manager Kent House, Brainkind, said: "Thank you to all the staff and people we support for helping to organise our 30th birthday party and launch of the Kent House following refurbishment.2

"There have been lots of improvements to the service including work to our gardens, personalised bedrooms for the people we support and a new sensory room and coffee bar."

Irene Sobowale, CEO of Brainkind, added: "We had fun at our 30th Birthday Celebration at Kent House today. We also marked the end of a refurbishment programme including everything from wider doors for our wheelchair users to a new coffee bar.

"Thank you to all the people we support, families, friends and staff for all their hard work in organising the party."