MARSWORTH: White Lion works update

Reconstruction: The White Lion is coming back to life after 13 years when it was empty.

Marsworth Village News.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Webb of Prism Construction has given an update on works at the former White Lion, where his team is converting the landmark building into two houses.

‘Works to stabilise the WL canal side are nearing completion. The first and second floors have been completely rebuilt, while the ground floor has been underpinned. I can now safely say this section of the building is safe from collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Works to stabilise the road section have begun. This section of the building has been pushed over by the road and created a lean of 176mm over 4.6 meters, clearly visible if you stand at the entrance to site. This requires concrete steel reinforced retaining walls to be cast within the building, and also externally where the old asbestos structure was.

Transformation: The White Lion building is gradually being restored to its former glory.

‘As I previously mentioned, these are complex and time-consuming works as we are seriously restricted carrying out heavy civil engineering works of this nature within a very confined space.

‘The steel reinforcement was due on site tomorrow within the next day or twat the end of last week and some works continued during the bank holiday. These works will take weeks to complete but once complete the White Lion will be a sound structure ready for a new life.

‘In the coming weeks I intend to replace the concrete roof tiles with natural slate, just as it was when built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I have commissioned specialists to deal with the damp-proofing of the building and, interestingly, one of their main observations is the paint and render used over the years has not allowed the building to breath. To get over this very important hurdle I intend to remove the paint and render, externally insulate the building and then use a traditional lime render.

‘My intentions are to restore and preserve this lovely building. Finally ...the bureaucracy I am up against from the authorities is just staggering.’

RED LION BRIDGE: Villagers are being reminded to object as soon as possible to a proposal for traffic lights at the Red Lion bridge.

The application is for a Certificate of Lawlfulness and is intended to facilitate a development at the airfield for 320 houses, with a main thoroughfare through the village, substantially changing its character. You can comment on the Bucks Planning Portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish and Buckinghamshire councillors agreed at a recent meeting that this is already a congested area adjacent to the Red Lion and the church and vehicles regularly encroach on what footpaths exist and the verge banks. Safe passing is most difficult, and cyclists and pedestrians are in danger of being hit. The proposal of traffic lights on the bridge and effectively one metre of carriageway as a footpath will provide neither adequate nor safe passage for pedestrians, especially pushchair and wheelchair users. Canal and River Trust has objected, as the bridge is listed.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: It is welcome news that there will be a Flower Festival this year – the first since 2019. It will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

PLANT SALE: This will be in the churchyard on Saturday June 7, from 2pm to 5pm, with tea and cakes also on sale. Please bring any plant donations beforehand.

LITTLE HEATH TEAROOM: This wonderful tearoom and tea garden near Potten End, run by Marsworth resident Helena Winter-Brown of Dottie About Cake, has been forced to close largely because of actions by the National Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David and Ingrid, the owners of magical Little Heath Farm, Nursery and Tea Room since 1970, were forced to close the Farm Nursery and Tearoom down when the bailiff arrived on a recent Tuesday morning.

The Farm Nursery was undergoing renovations of small cottages attached to the tearoom. The National Trust asked for £335,000 for access over a small strip of land it owns to get to the historic, 1830s-style farmyard.

MP Victoria Collins has confirmed her support for the owners and is willing to write to the National Trust and to the Secretary of State for DEFRA. There is a petition at Change.org, which already has 3,500 signatures and more details at www.littleheathfarmnursery.co.uk.

GENTLEMEN’S RIDE: The Distinguished Gentlemens’ Ride will gather at the Red Lion, Marsworth, at about 9am on the day of the ride, Sunday May 18 – and leave for Tring, Berkhamsted and Pitstone at around 11.3oam. They are expected back at the Red Lion for lunch at around 12.30pm. The ride raises money and awareness for men’s health charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW SPLASHPARK: The fountains are flowing, the swimsuits are ready, the sun might hopefully make an appearance... Gadebridge Splash Park in Hemel opened for the new season on Friday 18 April!

NEW FOR MUMS: Suziey Walker is a mum from the village with a six-month-old baby (and a couple of lovely stepsons) and currently on maternity leave. She has just started a business called MumBloom, a website designed to make it easy to buy gifts for mums that they will really appreciate or find useful in the early years of having a child, such as vouchers for help at home. All the offerings on the website are from local businesses in the area. ‘It’s basically just what I wanted as a new mum!’ explains Suziey.

You can see the website at MumBloom.co.uk and @mumbloomuk on Instagram.

FLOATING MARKET: There will be a floating market on the canal at Startops from Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5, from 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRING FAMILY FUN DAY. This is on Saturday, May 10. From 11am to 3pm at St Peter and St Paul Church and Churchyard. There are tower tours, a bar, a teddies zip wire, children’s activities and games, live music, a lunchtime barbecue and more. All welcome. Funds raised go towards church repairs.

WEDDING FAIR. This will be on Sunday, May 18, at Pitstone Memorial Hall. Doors open from 12pm to 4pm.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.

TRING TILES: There’s another opportunity to enjoy a private viewing and a talk about the Tring Tiles at Tring Local History Museum on April 23. Email Richard Tregoning at [email protected] if you are interested in attending. The Tiles tell amusing apocryphal tales from the early life of Christ.