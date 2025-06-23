MARSWORTH: Record exhibits at village's huge steam rally

STEAM RALLY: Big crowds enjoyed the day

STEAM RALLY: This year’s huge Marsworth Steam and Classic Vehicle Rally at Startop Farm saw record booking numbers for exhibits in all categories, with more than 300 classic cars.

A raised viewing platform allowed visitors to see a steam-powered baler and saw bench, both hard at work. Ales were donated by Tring Brewery and Vale Brewery, while the team from All Saints Church provided gallons of tea and coffee, cakes and more.

Ceilidh band Pickled Tink entertained through the afternoon, while visitors browsed a record number of stands.

And a Mk1 Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight approached from the reservoirs and did a loop around the village before waving goodbye with a wing waggle. It is hoped the flypast will return next year.

Steam Rally: More to see than ever this year.

There was also a stationary engine from a Lancaster Bomber, a 2L V12 Rolls Royce Merlin engine, with demos of it in action.

Proceeds of the rally will go to local charities, including Hector’s House, a suicide prevention charity.

Chair Neil Kennedy thanks all the sponsors and volunteers, including Startop Farm, RML Tree & Garden Services. M Miles Scaffolding, Camiers Waste Management, Tring & Vale Breweries and GS2 Design. The latter’s Graham Dickinson, formerly of the village and now moving on to new ventures, gets a special thankyou for his support over many years.

WATERS EDGE: The café has brought back the beloved gelato window from the Bluebells era, selling Italian gelato tubs and cones.

FAMILY FUN: There’s a Creative Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 28, at Weston Turville Village Hall, from 11am to 3pm. Hold an owl and make bracelets, decorate cookies and suncatchers and much more.

BIKE THEFT: On Saturday (June 21), around 5.30pm, four male youths aged 16 to 17, surrounded the victim and his friend in Dolphin Square, Tring, and stole his pedal bike. The bike is a Trek Marlin and it has yellow colour detailing. If you have any information for police, call 101, quoting crime number 41/57071/25. The alleged culprit was sighted riding it around New Mill later in the evening.

LIDL: Work is continuing at the new Lidl site in Tring. The store is currently recruiting a new manager, and further jobs will be advertised soon.

BOLD MUMS: There is a Bold Mums at Work workshop planned in Aldbury on July 4 – a chance to overcome imposter syndrome and build skills such as selling yourself and speaking with confidence with MumRise and The Peer Coach. Booking is on Eventbrite.

WILSTONE RESERVOIR: A £6 million, 15-month project to reinforce Wilstone Reservoir’s historic walls has begun, aiming to prevent flooding in and around the village.

From this month, the reservoir dam footpath will be closed, with pedestrians diverted through an adjacent field to maintain access to the farm shop and café. Other Tring reservoir footpaths and Startop’s End Reservoir car park will remain open.

In September, Wilstone Reservoir’s car park will shut for about four months while piling work is completed and a new footpath built. A brief road closure will also occur, though the farm shop and café will remain accessible.

PARTY IN THE PARK: This is at Pitstone Recreational Ground on Saturday, July 12, with free entry. There will be live music, family attractions, food and a bar. Attractions include Hatters Amusements kids games and rides, Busy Bodies with Jess including slime creations and face painting, SugarRush UK slushies, food vans and much more.

FLOWER FESTIVAL FUNDRAISERS: This year’s Marsworth Flower Festival will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

A fun quiz night is being held on Saturday, July 26, to raise funds. Tickets are £10 per person, including turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

BEACONLIT: Your local book festival is back! On Saturday, July 12, BeaconLit 2025 will be held at Ivinghoe Town Hall and Ivinghoe Old School Community Hub, LU7 9EP. The website includes author biographies and ticket information. Beaconlit.co.uk.