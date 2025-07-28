MARSWORTH: Pub just down the towpath from village has closed

Great team: Staff at the Grand Junction Arms hold a get-together at the pub after hearing they are being made redundant due the pub's closure by administrators.

The Grand Junction Arms at nearby Bulbourne – just a short walk down the canal towpath from Marsworth - has now closed.

Staff say it has been a ‘difficult and emotional’ time, having been made redundant at short notice as the remains of Oakman Inns go into administration.

One commentator, Carol, posted on Everything Tring: ‘It’s sad time for our town and the industry. Support your locals!’

An employee, James, posted that while he shared staff frustrations about the unexpected closure, it had been a real pleasure working alongside such a hardworking and dedicated team. ‘We put in countless hours to improve the pub and build something special, and I’m proud of what we achieved together.’

Entrepreneur Peter Borg-Neal had to take a step back from Oakman Inns earlier this year, due to his health. The chain operated for 18 years, putting great effort into reviving pubs and restaurants. Twenty sites have been sold, while six pubs have been closed for good.

The Akeman is now part of The Restaurant Group, which also owns Wagamama.

The Penny Farthing and Kings Arms in Berkhamsted, and the Red Lion at Water End, near Hemel, have been bought by the Upham Group, and are open as usual.

Up to 159 jobs have been lost, while 513 employees have transferred across.

Brewdog has also just closed ten UK sites as the pub industry battles with ‘limiting factors’.

WHITE LION SITE: The former pub’s transformation into two houses is proceeding apace now, with the roofs replaced with slate tiles and rendering applied to the extension. It is due to finally go before the Bucks planning committee in August.

STEAM SHOW VIDEO: ImageBySteve (Stephen Kitchener) has just posted a ‘personal view’ film he made for YouTube on Everything Marsworth showing all the great goings-on from this major village event in June. Well worth a look. Search for Marsworth Steam and Classic Cars 2025.

MARSWORTH FLOWER FESTIVAL: The Marsworth Flower Festival is fast approaching and will take place from August 23 to 25 with an "Around the World" theme. Expect incredible flower arrangements and displays, delicious home-made refreshments, a raffle and tombola, and live music throughout the weekend.

Annette Botting is inviting people to book a pew end dedication to celebrate the life of a loved one or celebrate a family milestone. They cost £15. Book at www.marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk or email [email protected] for details.

HERITAGE PARK: The Heritage Park, Pitstone Museum, needs more volunteers. Visit Ivinghoe and Pitstone Village Website for details.

ALBION ROAD: A planning application has been submitted by Rectory Homes to demolish the house at the bottom of Albion Road, Pitstone ( number 61) and build up to 100 dwellings on land behind Albion Road and Glebe Close.

NATURAL CRAFTS: Lisa Tervit from Growing Bright is running monthly Natural Crafts Workshops at College Lake on Thursdays from September to December. Book at Eventbrite.co.uk.

SUNFLOWERS: Danny Hall of New Mill loves growing sunflowers and put some on the New Mill roundabout to brighten it up, but someone has stolen one! Many have commented on Everything Tring how much joy the flowers bring. Nearby, another Tring resident reports that someone has dug up a wonderful blue delphinium from his parents’ house in the middle of the night.

PICTUREHOUSE: Pitstone Picturehouse at the Memorial Hall is showing The Penguin Lessons on Friday, August 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 on Pitstone Memorial Hall website.

LIDL NEWS: The frame is going up at Lidl in Tring, so it can’t be too long before the town has a news supermarket.

PITSTONE FEN: There’s a guided tour of Pitstone Fen nature reserve, close to College Lake, on Friday, August 29. Book at College Lake or on the BBOWT site.

OUTDOOR THEATRE: Perseus & Andromeda – a fun drama about teenage dilemmas - is being performed in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Pitstone, on Wednesday, August 20. Bring your own chairs and perhaps a picnic. Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk

Village Show: The Long Marston Village Show takes place on Saturday, August 2, from 2pm. Highlights include New Moon Morris dancing, a fun dog show, a horticultural show, a barbecue, line dancing, rodeo bull and a variety of stalls and games.