Marsworth: Popular cafe is for sale

Water's Edge, by the Grand Union Canal in Startops End, Marsworth, is up for sale.

Victoria, owner of Water’s Edge, writes: ‘Due to the arrival of our daughter earlier in the year we have made the decision to put our other baby, Waters Edge, Marsworth on the market.

‘It wasn’t an easy decision, but with running other businesses our plates are just too full and something’s got to give. The business comes with a protected lease from Canal River Trust, the refurbished building and the very best hard-working team you could possibly wish for.

For all enquiries, please email [email protected].

‘In the meantime, it’s business as usual!’

Quiz Night:

Pitstone Memorial Hall is holding a Quiz Night on Friday, September 20 from 7.30pm, with teams of eight. Contact [email protected].

Day Nursery:

Ashridge Day Nursery, in Pistone and Ivinghoe, is now open in what used to be the King’s Head restaurant. It had been extensively refurbished.

100 Club:

Joining the Marsworth 100 Club is a great way of putting something back into this fantastic village. It costs £20 a year and draws take place monthly with prizes from £20 to £100. Call 07858 508664 for details.

Teddy Bears Picnic:

Children are invited to bring their teddy bears and a picnic to Storytime on Saturday, August 17 from 12pm to 2pm at Ivinghoe Lawn, hosted by Beacon Villages Community Library. Prize for the best-dressed teddy.

Sounds of Summer:

There will be live music at the Red Lion, Marsworth, on August 24 from 12pm to 5pm, supporting Hectors House. Performers include Anna Swannell, Mick Forster, The Keep Going Choir, Jade PraiZe and Sweetcorn Bread Unplugged.

Tring Toilets:

The toilets in Tring car park are cleaned twice a day, but reports on Everything Tring say they are being trashed regularly and the cameras overlooking them have been smashed.