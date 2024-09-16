Marsworth: Make a wearable work of art!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leafy printing workshop at the Red Lion, Marsworth.

Leaf Print Workshop:

Lisa of Growing Bright is running a workshop on Thursday, September 26, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Red Lion, Marsworth. She says: ‘You don’t want to miss my next workshop! I’ll be showing you my version of Hapa Zome (leaf dye) to create a beautiful scarf to keep out the autumn chills.

This is such an addictive technique and an easy one to pick up at home and add to your scarf - making an ever-changing wearable work of art!’ The cost if £20, including all materials.

Make a leaf-print scarf to wear

Email [email protected] to book. Lisa is alo doing a Botanical Monoprinting workshop at College Lake on Tuesday, September 24 from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Harvest Supper:

All Saints Harvest Supper is on Friday, October 18 at 6.30pm for 7pm, at Marsworth Millennium Hall. Tickets are £12.50 for adults, £5 for children, from John White.

It’s a real community event to which everyone in the village is very welcome. Come and enjoy a home cooked supper, BYO drinks, raffle and also hear a short talk from the CEO of BLAST, a charity All Saints are supporting this year, which helps prepare prisoners for their release.

New Bus:

The new 61/62 bus service to Tring station from Marsworth and Pitstone is currently operating to assess demand. Please use it to prove that there is a need for it, and email both Passenger Transport at Buckinghamshire Council on [email protected] and Red Eagle on email: [email protected] so that they have evidence of how useful everyone find the service.

Thai Night:

There’s a Thai Night at the Red Lion on Saturday, September 28 from 6pm. Please phone 01296 668366 to book.

Messy Church:

On Sunday, September 22, join Sat Mary’s Ivinghoe Messy Church for Coffee, Cake and Bible Crafts from 2.30pm to 4pm. The theme is autumn and harvest.

Village Tour:

Discover the not so horrible history of Long Marston!

Stroll around the village with our guides and meet some of its “characters” and hear their stories, including the day the bomb dropped on the village school and how the last so-called witch in England met her grizzly end.

Find out where the butcher, the baker and petrol pump were and discover the origins of a multi-million pound business started by a villager and his cart.

Sunday 29th September tours from 2.30pm. Book at: Longmarstonvillagehallherts.co.uk/nostalgia-week. £5pp.

Halloween Disco:

Marsworth PreSchool is holding a Halloween Disco on Friday, October 25 from 4pm.

Tickets are £6.50 per child on the door or book in advance for £6.