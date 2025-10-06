Marsworth fireworks set to dazzle again, with earlier opening time

Marsworth’s much-loved village firework display returns on Saturday, November 8, promising another evening of warmth, sparkle, and community cheer at the Recreation Ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gates open earlier this year at 5.30pm, giving visitors extra time to grab a bite and settle in before the festivities begin. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by the fireworks at 7pm. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children, with proceeds helping to fund the display and upkeep of the village hall.

Rural Roasts will once again be serving up hot dogs and burgers, and Isla’s mulled wine, glow sticks and sweet stand will add to the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsworth Village Hall Committee is organising the event, supported by long-time experienced firework co-ordinator Paul Rance, who says of the new 5.30pm opening: “People always arrive early - so why not open earlier? It gives everyone a chance to relax, grab food, and cut down on queuing.”

Marsworth's atmospheric fireworks: Gates open earlier this year, at 5.30pm. Picture: Beka Yalcin.

Parking is available in the orchard off Watery Lane, with disabled badge holders permitted to park directly on the recreation ground. Paul notes that past years have seen challenges with wet ground and single-track access, but arrangements have been made to ease congestion and avoid damage.

The bonfire is already taking shape, and Paul and village hall chair Iain Puddephat are coordinating its build. If you have burnable rubbish, you can contact Paul on 07770 587334 on Iain on 07968 788998 to contribute.

Paul has taken the reins on the fireworks for many years now, sourcing them at trade prices and personally crafting a soundtrack to complement the display. “It’s not computer-controlled,” he explains, “just me, a stopwatch, and a lot of prep. I wire everything, wrap it in cling film in case of drizzle, and try to sync the music as best I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The display has grown in popularity, drawing visitors from Tring and beyond. One Facebook post even claimed it rivalled St Albans’ show, quite an accolade. With a 30-minute display, a rousing 1812 Overture encore, and a warm village atmosphere, it’s no wonder the event keeps growing.

Thriving: There's a warm welcome at Home Ground Cafe, in Long Marston.

Paul adds with a grin, “It takes at least a week to choose the music and select fireworks that go with it well, let alone setting up on the day – it’s a good job I have a dedicated team of helpers. But people love it, and hopefully this year it will be bigger and better. Come along - you won’t be disappointed.”

Dottie is doing well

Marsworth’s own Helena Winter-Brown, well known for her former, much-loved Little Heath Farm Café near Potten End, says Long Marston has proven to be “a lovely new home” for her Dottie About Cake business.

“The new Home Ground Café is doing really well,” Helena says. “We’re being very well supported by both our Potten End customers who’ve followed us to Long Marston, and new customers from the village, Marsworth and surrounding areas. We’ve even had German and New Zealand visitors who used to visit us every year in Potten End!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Ground: Cycling groups are catered for. A tea garden is being created next year.

The café, which opened in mid-August, is behind the Victory Hall and overlooks the recreation ground, having been converted from changing rooms. It was set up as a community hub by a working party from Tring Rural Parish Council to help combat isolation in the village.

Looking ahead, plans are now in place to create a tea garden in 2026.

Sue Foster of the working group explains: “We’ll be planting ten native trees and hedging to the north of the café to create a quieter area with benches under the trees. Wildflowers will bloom beneath silver birch, and raised beds filled with insect-friendly perennials will add colour and biodiversity. Closer to the café, we hope to build a terrace with shaded seating and more bike racks, when funds allow.”

The café opens at 8:30am, offering a cosy stop for “thirsty dog walkers and school mums and dads to pop in for coffee.” Fridays and weekends are particularly lively, with breakfast baps, bacon and sausage rolls drawing in cycling groups from Wingrave, Amersham, St Albans and beyond. “We are fortunately on a popular cycle route,” Helena notes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With autumn now in full swing, the menu is expanding. “We’re serving hot homemade soups with cheese scones every day. I’m just making a lovely leek and potato soup and celery and stilton for the tearoom tomorrow,” Helena adds.

Jacket potatoes will be introduced shortly, and her famous quiches will continue throughout the winter. Seasonal crumb cakes, made with pears, apples, and Victoria plums from her garden, are proving especially popular.

From 11:30am, the café serves lunches, cakes and afternoon teas. “We ask customers to book in advance for their afternoon teas so that we can make the special little cakes and fresh scones on the day.”

“The feedback and support we are receiving from Long Marston, our Marsworth friends and the villages has been astounding. We are supporting the village by supplying the food, coffees and hot chocolates for the fireworks on the Long Marston Recreation Ground on November 1 in the evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helena says: “We’ve found a lovely new home in a very friendly and welcoming community.”

ARTS AND CRAFTS: St Mary’s Church in Ivinghoe will host a vibrant Arts and Crafts Exhibition on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 October, celebrating local creativity in a beautiful historic setting. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Visitors can enjoy a rich display of paintings, prints, photography, pottery, and handmade crafts, showcasing the talent and imagination of local artists and makers. Refreshments will be available throughout the weekend, making it a perfect spot to browse, chat, and soak up the atmosphere. It’s open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on the Saturday and until 3.30pm on the Sunday.

RED LION: Come and paint a pumpkin at the Red Lion on Wednesday, October 22, at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. £10pp, please book. There’s also a Halloween fancy dress party on Friday, October 31 at 7pm. Food vans continue to come, including Howe’s fish and chip van from 7.30pm on a Tuesday and ad hoc Thursday. The Indian street food van is back on October 18, and quiz nights are on the second Wednesday of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARVEST SUPPER: This will be on October 17 at 6.30pm in Marsworth Hall, with speakers from the Chums mental health charity. The Harvest Festival is at 9.15am on that day.

WATERS EDGE has launched its Christmas Menu, with a three-course meal for £45. It also plans a spooky Halloween Costume Brunch from 10am to noon on Tuesday, October 28.

TRING APPLE PARADE: There is an Apple Parade in Tring High Street and Farmers’ Market on October 11.