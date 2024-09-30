MARSWORTH: A choice of autumn feasts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Red Lion, Marsworth, is planning a pop-up Vietnamese Night, and the village hall is hosting the Harvest Supper

VIETNAMESE NIGHT:

The Red Lion, Marsworth, is planning another Vietnamese Night on Friday, October 18, with a taster menu from Mai’s Viet Kitchen. It costs £30pp including a £10 deposit. Contact 07766 445067 to reserve your table for this popular event.

HARVEST SUPPER:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Lion: Traditional pub hosts some great events. Picture: Duncan Fone

At this year’s Harvest Supper (on the evening of Friday, October 18), Ralph Findlay of the Blast Foundation will be coming to the village hall to speak about the work his charity does preparing prisoners for their release – and then supporting them in the community. There will be a three-course meal for the price of £12.50. Please let John White (662252) know if you would like to come by October 11. There will also be a traditional service in All Saints Church at 9.15am on Sunday, October 20. Ploughing the fields and scattering is guaranteed! Vicar James Grainger-Smith says: ‘We will thank God for our life, our health and our food – and the tins and cans folk bring will go to our Foodbank.’

QUIZ NIGHT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a Fun Quiz Night on Saturday, November 9 at Marsworth hall, from 7pm with a 7.30pm start. Teams will be up to eight people and tickets are £12, including a light supper. Call Richard Cooper on 01296 661725 to book.

BONFIRE NIGHT:

Marsworth Bonfire and Fireworks Night is on Saturday, November 2 at the Rec, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children. Rural Roasts will again be selling burgers and hot dogs. Please park away from the Rec, except Blue Badge holders.

PAUL’S BOOK:

Paul Barber, who wrote ‘dunwalkin’ about his 5,000 trek around Britain’s coast to raise more than £50,000 for charity, will be holding a series of Meet the Author events in November. These are on Thursday November 7 at the Kings Arms, Tring- at 7.30pm and on Thursday November 14 at The Slag, Mentmore at 7.30pm. His book is £15 and available at Tring Bookshop and Berkhamsted Bookshop.

APPLE FAYRE:

Tring’s Own Apple Fayre is back in October, with a series of fun events including Apple Day at Jeacock’s Orchard, Cow Lane on Sunday, October 6, and a procession on Saturday, October 12. New Moon Morris is also organising a Day of Dance in Tring on October 12 from 9.30am and will be Dancing the Sun Down at Pitstone Hill on October 27 from 4pm.

CLUB PARADISO:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and listen to The Lollipops sing 40s sounds and maybe have a dance at Long Marston Victory Hall on Saturday, October 5. 40s dress optional but polka dots and uniforms welcome. Visit longmarston.org to book. This event is part of Nostalgia Week in the village.

WINDMILL WONDERLAND:

Windmill Pre-School will be holding a Winter Wonderland, with festive crafts, cooking, festive music and party games, on Saturday, December 7. Sessions will run from 12-1.30pm or 2pm to 3.30pm. Book a time slot at windmillpreschool.co.uk/events. The Pre-School is also holding a Halloween Party at Pitstone Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 26, from 3pm to 5pm. Tickets for children are £7 – adults and under one-year-olds free. Windmill Pup mascot will be in attendance dressed in full Halloween attire along with another mascot. The bar will be open.