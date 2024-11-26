Luton Airport Parkway station celebrates silver anniversary with special event

Thameslink colleagues and members of the community gathered at Luton Airport Parkway yesterday (Monday, November 25) to celebrate 25 years since the station opened in 1999.

Opened by Queen Elizabeth II in November 1999, the station serves nearly four million customers each year and provides an essential link between Luton Airport and London, as well as journeys further north.

To honour the significant milestone, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, Rachel Hopkins, came to meet and congratulate Thameslink colleagues before cutting a celebratory cake and greeting passengers. The station was decorated with balloons and birthday banners, and customers were also treated to cakes and sweets.

Before Luton Airport Parkway was built, there wasn’t a dedicated railway station to serve customers travelling to the airport, meaning passengers had to complete the final leg of their journey by car or shuttle bus from Luton station. This changed when Luton Airport Parkway was opened to the public at the end of the millennium, providing a more direct link for customers.

Over the years, Luton Airport Parkway has undergone a number of developments, including the Luton DART (Direct Rail-Air Transit) station-airport shuttle service launching in March 2023. King Charles III visited the station during a royal visit to Luton in December 2022 when he travelled on the new transit system.

In 2008, Luton Airport Parkway became the first on the Thameslink route to have its platforms extended to accommodate 12-coach trains, as part of the Thameslink Programme.

Speaking at the anniversary event, Luton Airport Parkway station manager, Joe Healy, said: “Since Luton Airport Parkway station opened in 1999, it has provided a vital service for customers travelling to brilliant destinations across our network, so it’s a great privilege to celebrate this occasion with all our wonderful colleagues.

"The building may have stood for 25 years, but it’s the dedicated people inside it who help keep our railway running.”

MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, Rachel Hopkins, cutting the celebratory cake

Organised by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), some of the special guests to attend the event included members from the Beds and Herts Community Rail Partnership (CRP), Luton Council and Luton Airport.

MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, Rachel Hopkins, said: “I was delighted to join station manager, Joe, station staff, and partners from Govia Thameslink Railway, Luton Airport, and Luton Council to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Luton Airport Parkway station.

"The opening of Luton Airport Parkway was important in improving the sustainable transport links to our airport. Its positive impact has continued to this day with the addition of Luton DART.

"As a commuter, I remember the station being built, so it was an honour to join in celebrating this milestone."