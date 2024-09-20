Local sumo club leads the way with new Safeguarding Code

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Aylesbury Sumo club is leading the charge in sports safeguarding, having successfully attained the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts “mark”.

Achieving the Safeguarding Code demonstrates Aylesbury Sumo’s commitment to upholding its duty-of-care to the community and young people and recognises Aylesbury Sumo as a martial arts provider that has reached and effectively maintained good safeguarding standards.

The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts has been created so that parents and carers can clearly identify a martial arts provider that have demonstrated that they have reached and maintained good safeguarding standards and can make informed decisions when selecting a club for their child.

Sue Harrison, Stakeholder Marketing at the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts said: “We are delighted to see that so many clubs, including Aylesbury Sumo, have successfully attained the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts. When making choices about martial arts schools, parents and carers can easily determine, and be reassured that clubs in their local area are committed to safeguarding and upholding safe practices for their children if they appear on our map.”

Aylesbury Sumo trains athletes of all ages from across the home counties.

Rob Ó Néill, head instructor at Aylesbury Sumo, said: "We are thrilled to be among the British Sumo Federation clubs who have collectively achieved this award. As an organisation we're committed to the highest standards of provision in every aspect of sports delivery, and this includes our commitment to safeguarding.

We undertake a lot of training with young people and vulnerable adults, including those with SEND needs, and we want everyone who engages with Sumo across the UK to know they're in safe hands."

Developed in consultation with Sport England, representatives from martial arts governing bodies, and leading safeguarding experts, the Code is funded by the National Lottery and was launched by the Sports Minister in 2018. To date, over 1700 clubs and settings have now attained the Code and these can be viewed via our interactive map.

For more information about the Safeguarding Code, contact [email protected]