Local leisure centres attract more than 4,000 people at open day celebrations

Fitness fans gathered to celebrate a landmark moment for Chilterns Lifestyle Centre over the weekend, after the facility welcomed four million visitors through its doors recently.

More than 4,000 people attended the fun packed community event which took place at the popular leisure centre, and across Chesham Leisure Centre and Chalfont Leisure Centre.

All three facilities are run by Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council.

Families enjoyed a range of free sports and fitness activities on offer across the Bucks leisure centres, including badminton, pickleball, squash and group exercise classes, as well as gym and swim.

Children took part in engaging soft play and adventurous Clip n Climb sessions, while a bouncy castle at Chalfont Leisure Centre also kept little ones active and entertained.

Fundraising through activities on the day across all three leisure centres raised money for The Ben Kinsella Trust, one of Everyone Active’s charities of the year.

Steve Salwa, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re so grateful that the local community came together celebrate with us across all three of our facilities and raise funds for charity. It was brilliant to see families, local groups and staff unite to get active together.

“Events like this remind us that our leisure centres are more than just a place to get active – they are a hub where people can support each other, make a real difference and feel inspired to take care of their health and wellbeing.

“We’re still incredibly thrilled to have welcomed four million people to Chilterns Lifestyle Centre since we first opened. We would like to thank everyone who came along to share this moment with us and those who have supported and visited the centre over the last four years.”

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre was shortlisted for a prestigious national honour after being selected as a finalist in the ukactive Awards last month. The centre has reached the finals in the ‘Regional Public Club/Centre of the Year – London’ category and will also be considered for ‘Outstanding Club/Centre of the Year’, a national award.