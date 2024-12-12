Local funeral directors host festive gathering to connect with the community

Join G. Smith Funeral Directors for mulled wine, mince pies and community connection.

Smith Funeral Directors invites the local community to join them for an afternoon of festive refreshments, connection, and conversation on Thursday, December 19, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, outside their branch.

In the spirit of the season, the event will feature mulled wine, mince pies, and an opportunity to meet the caring team at G. Smith Funeral Directors.

Funeral planning can often feel intimidating or overwhelming, and many people have misconceptions about what funeral directors do. G. Smith Funeral Directors aims to dispel these myths, making the topic more approachable and accessible. Whether you're considering pre-planning, curious about funeral services, or just want to meet the team, this event offers the perfect chance to ask questions and gain a better understanding.

“We know that talking about funerals can often be difficult, but we want to make it easier for people to have these important conversations,” says Sarah Jephson, Business Leader at G. Smith Funeral Directors. “This event is about building trust and offering a welcoming environment where people can ask questions, learn, and feel supported.”

Sarah, who brings years of experience in providing compassionate care, is passionate about helping families navigate funeral planning and creating personalized, meaningful farewells. “Hearing the personal stories behind each choice families make is incredibly special. It’s about creating a funeral that truly reflects a loved one’s life,” Sarah adds.

With the premises above the funeral directors now for sale, Sarah assures the community that the business will continue to provide its full range of services as usual. "We are still here, offering the same support and care we always have," Sarah says. "We encourage everyone to come along, meet the team, and see how we can help, whether it’s today or in the future."

The afternoon is an excellent opportunity to ask questions, meet the team, and leave with a better understanding of the services offered by G. Smith Funeral Directors. Everyone is welcome to stop by, enjoy the festive treats, and connect with the team in a relaxed, friendly environment.

G. Smith Funeral Directors is part of the Dignity, which also includes FG Pymm in Maidenhead and David Silvey in High Wycombe.

For more information or to speak with a member of the team, please contact G. Smith Funeral Directors on 01628 884698.