Local film company celebrates win at Smiley Charity Film Awards

Local Bucks Independent production company Jazzy Bee Films, founded by former prime-time television producer Elisabeth Kerr, has received the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Smiley Charity Film Awards for its latest short documentary, The Power of Polo.

Chosen entirely by public vote, the award recognises the film’s emotional resonance and storytelling impact — telling the story of Power of Polo, a charity using the sport to empower vulnerable young people and veterans through confidence-building, teamwork, and connection.

The project featured the Power of Polo’s impressive network of charity partners — including organisations such as Alabaré and the Armed Forces Equine Charity — and with the valued support of Cool Hooves Polo and Guards Polo Club. The documentary is a strong example of Jazzy Bee’s growing body of work focused on socially impactful storytelling for charities and organisations.

“We are thrilled that the public connected so strongly with this film. This project reflects everything we believe in — that beautifully crafted storytelling has the power to amplify voices, spark empathy, and inspire real change,” said Elisabeth Kerr, Founder of Jazzy Bee Films.

Jazzy Bee Film, Power of Polo Charity and their partners celebrating at Smiley Charity Film Awards held at London O2.

The company is also preparing to launch ImpactPod, a new platform aimed at charities and companies seeking to creatively amplify the impact of their work through digital storytelling.

You can watch the film here https://youtu.be/uo5DzpIVEX0