Local electrical contractor helps Milton Keynes hospital power up trauma theatre

Specialist trauma theatre, Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Patients needing urgent surgery at Milton Keynes University Hospital will now benefit from an upgraded specialist trauma theatre, refurbished to enhance care for patients and staff.

C&B Electrical was proud to play a key role in delivering the refurbishment as part of a wider collaborative project, working closely with hospital teams and partners to ensure a high-quality outcome.

The hospital’s upgraded facility will strengthen emergency care for the growing population of Milton Keynes, ensuring doctors and nurses have the very best environment to deliver lifesaving treatment.

Helping to make it possible was C&B Electrical Contractors Ltd, a Milton Keynes-based company that carried out the full electrical installation for the project. Their work ensures the theatre has a safe and reliable power supply to support critical equipment.

Ben Wilson, director at C&B Electrical, said: “This project reflects our commitment to supporting healthcare and delivering in sensitive environments. We’re proud to play our part in enhancing facilities that directly benefit patients and staff here in Milton Keynes.”

The project marks the first stage of a wider programme to refurbish and upgrade the hospital’s operating theatres.

Working alongside the main contractor, Medical Air Technology, the C&B team carried out everything from stripping out old wiring to installing new power systems that support the theatre’s equipment.

Kevin Thomas from Medical Air Technology said: “The team from C&B Electrical delivered an outstanding service, resulting in an outstanding product. We’re proud to hand this project over to the client and look forward to working with C&B again in the future.”

Carrying out the work in a live hospital environment meant careful planning with hospital staff to keep disruption to a minimum. A dedicated team of project managers, supervisors, electricians, and apprentices made sure the job was completed smoothly and safely.

The new trauma theatre will increase the hospital’s ability to provide specialist surgical care and is set to serve local patients and clinical teams for many years to come.