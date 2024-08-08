Local care home wins gardening competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local care home has been crowned the winner of a summer gardening competition.

The Aria Care Group, which provides high-quality care and support in 50 communities across the country, launched the initiative, Aria in Bloom, last year to create welcoming and enjoyable outdoor spaces for their residents.

Denham Manor Nursing Home in Denham emerged as the standout winner, earning the top prize. The residents, colleagues, and local community joined forces to transform the care home into a vibrant oasis.

The competition was a tremendous success, with all 50 communities participating, creating beautiful, inviting environments for their residents, showcasing truly impressive results.

Denham Manor's garden saw a remarkable transformation through the collective efforts of the team, residents, and local community. New planters and hanging baskets now brighten the space, creating a cheerful atmosphere.

Home Manager Chris Ashton expressed his joy and gratitude at winning the Aria in Bloom competition, “I am so pleased for my residents, colleagues and relatives who worked very hard to ensure our gardens look so welcoming and colourful, a great team effort from all involved. Thank you and well done ‘Team Denham’!”

In recognition of their outstanding achievement, the team and residents received a plaque to display proudly and a voucher to spend at the home.

Denham Manor provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/denham-manor-in-denham.