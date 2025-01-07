Local care home residents celebrate their brand-new mini bus
Residents from Chorleywood Beaumont are already planning where they would like to go including a visiting the theatre, an outing to Chiltern Open Air Museum and a trip to Brighton to eat some fish and chips along the sea front.
Razvan Nica, General Manager at Chorleywood Beaumont commented: “It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips. We have all been looking forward to the delivery of our new mini bus. Our residents have enjoyed all sorts of trips out and have a long list of places they are looking forward to visit. What an amazing way to kick off the New Year as nothing beats some fresh air and a change of scenery to blow away the cobwebs.”
Flora Richards, a resident at Chorleywood Beaumont, said: “For my 100 birthday the staff took me and my friends to Brighton. It was a magical day and bought back so many happy memories as it is where I grew up. We are planning a return trip this summer and I can’t wait. The staff are amazing and do so much for us all.”