Local care home chef is crowned Easter cake champion

Excitement is running high at Chorleywood Beaumont Care Home in Chorleywood where the talented hospitality team led by head chef Ratandeep Singh have been named the winners of the annual Barchester Health Care Easter Cake competition for the South Division.

Each year hospitality teams from Barchester homes and hospitals up and down the country compete for the coveted Easter Cake of the Year title. The competition is run by the central hospitality team and the bar is set very high. Many of Barchester’s chefs are trained in patisserie and the Easter cake designs are very elaborate and highly technical. Competition is fierce and only the very best recipes and designs will prevail.

The hospitality team at Chorleywood Beaumont put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with the most amazing Easter cake decorated to perfection. Their fabulous cake is designed as a magical Easter woodland design and consists of delicious ingredients such as home-made strawberry jam and vanilla butter cream.

Razvan Nica, General Manager at Chorleywood Beaumont said: “The team had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff love to bake and everyone here loves cake so we were all very excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process – refining the recipe and trying different versions of the design. The residents have loved eating all the previous versions until we came up with the perfect winning design! It really has been no hardship!”