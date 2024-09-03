Levi Roots turns up heat at Chilli Fest Waddesdon Manor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The annual event featured everything from chilli-eating competitions and live music to hula hooping and performances by The Bubble Wizard. Guests also enjoyed sampling a wide array of chilli-inspired products from various food stalls. Most exciting of all was a special appearance by celebrity musician, cook, and entrepreneur LEVI ROOTS, known for his roles on Big Brother and Dragons’ Den.
This year marked the first visit by Levi Roots who joined Chilli Fest after his recent escape from the Big Brother house. The celebrity chef and musician treated visitors to a live set and Roots warmed the crowd up by offering prizes of his Reggae Reggae sauce – so great, they named it twice. The crowd danced the early evening away, swaying to his music. This year’s Chilli Fest surpassed all expectations with booming visitor numbers at the National Trust property in Buckinghamshire.
Levi Roots said, “I had a great time at Waddesdon Manor, my first visit but not my last – what a crowd. Great to see so many people of all ages enjoy my music.”
With so much to see and do, Waddesdon Manor promises a fun-filled visit whatever the time of year. Whether you’re a chilli fan, culture vulture, budding gardener or fancy the bright lights of Christmas, look out for all planned activities.
For more information about upcoming events, visit www.waddesdon.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.