Levi Roots turns up heat at Chilli Fest Waddesdon Manor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved annual Chilli Fest at Waddesdon Manor, now in its 17th year, proved to be bigger and better than ever, with record numbers of visitors enjoying a great day out.

The annual event featured everything from chilli-eating competitions and live music to hula hooping and performances by The Bubble Wizard. Guests also enjoyed sampling a wide array of chilli-inspired products from various food stalls. Most exciting of all was a special appearance by celebrity musician, cook, and entrepreneur LEVI ROOTS, known for his roles on Big Brother and Dragons’ Den.

This year marked the first visit by Levi Roots who joined Chilli Fest after his recent escape from the Big Brother house. The celebrity chef and musician treated visitors to a live set and Roots warmed the crowd up by offering prizes of his Reggae Reggae sauce – so great, they named it twice. The crowd danced the early evening away, swaying to his music. This year’s Chilli Fest surpassed all expectations with booming visitor numbers at the National Trust property in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Roots said, “I had a great time at Waddesdon Manor, my first visit but not my last – what a crowd. Great to see so many people of all ages enjoy my music.”

Levi Roots in front of Waddesdon Manor Chilli Fest 2024

With so much to see and do, Waddesdon Manor promises a fun-filled visit whatever the time of year. Whether you’re a chilli fan, culture vulture, budding gardener or fancy the bright lights of Christmas, look out for all planned activities.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.waddesdon.org.uk.