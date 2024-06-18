Leave the car at home – and catch England and Scotland in the Euros by bus
and live on Freeview channel 276
England won in their first Pool Match against Serbia on Sunday and, although Scotland lost against Germany, everything is still to play for. England plays Denmark on Thursday 20 June and Slovenia on Tuesday 25 June. Scotland will take on Switzerland on Wednesday 19 June and Hungary on Sunday 23 June. After that, the knock-out stages begin,
Venues around the area, such as local pubs, restaurants and even cinemas are offering football fans the chance to get out and support their national teams, and to have a drink during the game.
So now is the time to get together with friends and family and take the safe, easy and great value way to get home!
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know that this is an exciting time for a lot of football fans, many of whom will want a beer or a wine while they support their teams. There is no need to take a risk by driving – our local bus services and professional Drivers will get you home, hopefully after watching a great win!
“Travelling by bus is also the environmentally responsible way to get around. Figures from Bus Users UK show that a brand-new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers. A fully loaded double decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.”
The bus is a great value way to get around, with customers being able to take advantage of the £2.00 fare for single journeys on Stagecoach East services throughout the region. Find out more about your journey on the Stagecoach App.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.