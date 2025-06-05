Last chance to sign up for Willen Hospice’s Midnight Moo walk

Street performers, an underpass disco, a ‘night’ club and a silent disco! There’s even more to look forward to at this year’s Midnight Moo, run by Willen Hospice. The local charity is encouraging people to sign up before the event takes place later this month, on Friday, June 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midnight Moo-vers can choose to walk 5 miles, ending at the ‘half-moo’ mark at The Good Gym MK in Kiln Farm, or a 10-mile circular route. Each mile is sponsored by a local organisation or community group, with Willen Hospice nurses, staff and volunteers marshalling mile 3. The fun starts at 8.30pm at Middleton Hall in centre:mk with a warm up, entertainment, moo-chandise and face painting, building up the excitement before the countdown to 10pm begins.

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising and Events Manager, says: “If you’ve done the Midnight Moo before, all I can say is you’ve not done this Midnight Moo! It’s going to be our best one yet, with so much more going on along the route, and an even bigger party at the start. More than 1,100 people have already joined the herd, so if you haven’t signed up yet, make sure you do before online bookings close on Tuesday 17 June. Alternatively, you can sign up on the day at Middleton Hall. It’s an amazing event that is not only great fun, but of course helps fund our care so we can be there for local patients and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura’s mum, Carol, was cared for over many months in the Hospice’s In-Patient Unit and by the Willen at Home team. Laura (pictured below, right) says: “As a family, we’ll forever be grateful to the Hospice and understand just how much their service is needed. No words can ever express our love and thanks. Staff were always there when we needed them, with smiles on their faces. They provided us with so much care and compassion.

Laura (right) and her sister walking the Midnight Moo for their mum, Carol

"Myself and my family wouldn’t have gotten through one of the most difficult times of our lives without their love and support. I truly believe that’s what gave Mum the strength to continue fighting for as long as she did. Wherever we can, we will always support Willen Hospice as our number one. We've been doing the Midnight and Midday Moo walks since Mum passed away. Every year I carry a balloon around with me on the walk with Mum's photo on.”

Entry to the Midnight Moo costs £25 and includes a t-shirt, or £20 without a t-shirt. Everyone taking part will receive a fundraising pack and sponsorship form to help them reach their £100 target. As a thank you, there will be prizes for the top fundraisers, and anyone who raises over £150 will be entered into a prize draw to win a spa evening for two.

Willen Hospice is one of the most poorly funded hospices in the UK. The charity needs to raise £8.7 million every year to provide their specialist, compassionate care at their lakeside Hospice, and in the community through their Willen at Home team – a service entirely funded by charitable donations.

Join the herd for Willen Hospice and sign up at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo