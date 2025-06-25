Last chance to nominate a local charity champion

Tripps Removals is issuing a final call for nominations for its 'Moving Stories' initiative, which pays tribute to individuals across Buckinghamshire who make a real difference in their communities.

The campaign’s first award is for a 'Charity Champion', which will recognise someone who goes above and beyond to support charitable causes, whether through fundraising, volunteering, providing transport for charity events, organising community collections, or helping vulnerable people.

With the nomination deadline fast approaching on Monday 30th June, Tripps is encouraging residents to put forward the names of local heroes who deserve to be celebrated. One outstanding 'Charity Champion' will be selected from all nominations to receive a prize package worth £500, tailored to the winner’s choice.

Ben Tripp, owner and managing director of Tripps Removals, a family-run removals company that has been serving the area for over 155 years, commented: “As a family-run business that has been operating in the local area for over a century and a half, we've had the privilege of helping countless individuals and families move house and start new chapters. Through 'Moving Stories', we want to shift our focus to those remarkable people who are making a difference in our community every single day.

“Their dedication deserves to be recognised, and we're thrilled to launch with the 'Charity Champion' award to shine a light on the incredible work done to support others by people across the county.”

Members of the public can put someone forward by emailing [email protected] by Monday 30th June 2025. Entries should include the name of the person being nominated, the town they live in and details about why they deserve the award.

Tripps Removals will be launching further awards in the coming months, including the 'Young Trailblazer Award' to recognise young people up to the age of 18 who have done positive things in their local area or have overcome adversity, and the 'Community Hero Award' for individuals who make significant contributions to their community.