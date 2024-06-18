Kop Hill Climb has a new charity partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ownership of the Kop Hill Climb classic car event has transferred from Heart of Bucks Community Foundation to a newly created local organisation – Kop Hill Charity.

The partnership with the community foundation has been a great success, with over £1m being raised for good causes in the Princes Risborough area. But now, recognising the continued and growing success of this wonderful community event, and to provide even better links with, and support for the local community, a new charity has been formed. Kop Hill Charity will continue to support the local community and good causes with grants, using the funds raised through the annual Kop Hill Climb event.

Henry Allmand, CEO of Heart of Bucks Community Foundation said:

“We are delighted to have supported the creation of Kop Hill Charity, a new endeavour that will continue the legacy of providing much-needed financial support to local good causes. The Kop Hill Climb event, a long-standing fixture in the motoring calendar nationally, raises a significant amount of money each year. Our enthusiastic support for the event, and the many amazing volunteers who make it all possible each year, will continue with pride as we hand over the baton to the Trustees of the new Kop Hill Charity.”

Linda Cannon Clegg, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Kop Hill Charity, said:

“On behalf of everyone involved in the Kop Hill Climb event, we extend our thanks to all at Heart of Bucks for their support and guidance over the years of our partnership, and we look forward to continuing that supportive relationship as we look to the future with the creation of Kop Hill Charity.