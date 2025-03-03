Kingsbrook Dentist marks final retail opening at popular development

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 10% of people in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire do not have a dentist.

Helping to meet the demand for dentist places in Buckinghamshire, Kingsbrook Dental has now officially opened its doors to the Aylesbury community on the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development.

Kingsbrook Dental provides a range of offerings from simple check-ups to advanced treatments, including emergency support, teeth straightening, implants and cosmetic dentistry.

Its bespoke dental plans enable patients to spread the cost of routine checkup and hygienist appointments over a year for a fixed monthly, offering a more affordable approach to private dental treatments.

The new dentist is the final retail offering to join the Kingsbrook development, which also includes Tesco, Wenzel’s and Esquires coffee shop. Located in the developments Canal Basin area, the opening of Kingsbrook Dental comes as part of Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ commitment to enhance the local community and provide onsite amenities for its residents.

As well as new homes, Kingsbrook includes a primary and secondary school, children’s nurseries, a 250-acre nature reserve, 500+ acres of public green space, including the Railway Park which features a wildlife sculpture trail.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “It is fantastic to see Kingsbrook Dental open to the public at Kingsbrook, offering high quality dental treatment right on the doorstep of our residents and the wider Aylesbury community.

"Marking the final retail launch at the Canal Basin, the dentist surgery has joined an already thriving community and will support those waiting for available dental spaces in the area.”

Pratik Shah, Principal Dentist at Kingsbrook Dental said: “We will provide honest, accessible and affordable dental care to all our patients with our various options, including dental plans which cost less than 38 pence per day. Both living in Buckinghamshire, and having worked in Aylesbury for 16 years, I understand how difficult it is to find a dentist. We hope to be able to look after our patients and their families’ dental needs and wants for generations to come.”

