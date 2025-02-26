Kids Inc Nurseries and The Dream Factory holding the giant cheque for £10,632! (Left to right; Stevie Deeble, Jane Meader, Michelle Johnson, Avril Mills BEM, Alisha Patel, Tim Dickinson)

At the start of 2024, Kids Inc Nurseries announced that we had selected The Dream Factory as our chosen charity for the year. This wonderful charity does amazing work, granting wishes to children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and/or severe disabilities.

Our goal was to raise £5,000 for The Dream Factory. However, through our many fundraising events that we held over the course of 2024 and the generosity of our wonderful parents and colleagues, we are delighted to share that we have exceeded our target and raised a grand total of £10,632!

After sharing this wonderful news with The Dream Factory, the founder, Avril Mills BEM, said, ‘On behalf of myself, The Dream Team and the families we work with, we are just so grateful for the funds raised by Kids Inc Nurseries. There are so many poorly children who need dreams fulfilled and we need the funds to grant them. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for raising over £10,000! This will help to make even more dreams come true!’

As children are at the heart of everything we do at Kids Inc Nurseries, we are thrilled to know that this money will give many memorable experiences to children facing challenging circumstances.

Kids Inc Nurseries is a nursery group, based in and around the M25 area and the home counties.