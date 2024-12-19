Just Stop Oil supporters dress David Bowie statue in Aylesbury orange

By Sue Hampton
Contributor
Published 19th Dec 2024, 20:01 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:28 BST
On 17th December five local supporters of Just Stop Oil visited the David Bowie statue in Aylesbury to dress Ziggy and the Thin White Duke in Just Stop Oil orange.

They held up new lyrics to Bowie’s Rebel, Rebel, written by Sue Hampton of Berkhamsted (thanks to the X5 bus), and sung in the video by actor Paul Ryan.

Sue, 68, a writer and retired teacher, said, “I am a Bowie fan and like to think he would support our statement, which is a heartfelt plea for change in this terrifyingly destructive climate and ecological crisis. As the song says, Rebel, rebel, the climate’s a mess and Oil and gas must belong to the past.”

