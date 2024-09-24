Just one week to go until Veolia’s sustainability fund closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Veolia, the UK’s leading resource management company, is offering people across Buckinghamshire support to improve biodiversity in their local environment and communities with grants of up to £1,000. Applications close on 30 September so community groups, schools and non-profit organisations are encouraged to apply now to avoid missing out on the opportunity for funding.

With just one week to go, Buckinghamshire Council and Veolia are encouraging potential applicants to promptly submit their project proposals in order to secure the chance of receiving financial support for their projects.

Veolia’s Sustainability Fund is open to not-for-profit organisations, community groups, or individuals that protect and preserve resources in their local area. Veolia is particularly interested in receiving applications from projects that aim to make a positive, long term difference to biodiversity and is offering up to £1,000 in funding per project. Applicants can also opt to request in-kind resources or volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications can be made via Veolia’s website at veolia.co.uk/Sustainability-Fund before the deadline of 30 September. All applications will be considered, but projects should aim to fulfil at least one of the following criteria: enhancing biodiversity; promoting sustainable behaviours (reduce, reuse, recycle); protecting or preserving resources and the environment by using recycled, reused, or reclaimed materials.

Sustainability Fund

Pascal Hauret, Managing Director, Municipal at Veolia, said : “I am always thrilled to see projects we support through the Sustainability Fund coming to life, and look forward to reviewing all the creative and inspiring applications for this year. Biodiversity is one of the pillars of ecological transformation and we’re proud to be supporting the communities we work in every day to make their local areas even greener.

If you have a project that needs support, which fits the criteria of the fund, I urge you to apply before the deadline so you don’t miss the opportunity to bring your ideas to life and make a difference in your local community.”