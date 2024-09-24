Just one week to go until Veolia’s sustainability fund closes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With just one week to go, Buckinghamshire Council and Veolia are encouraging potential applicants to promptly submit their project proposals in order to secure the chance of receiving financial support for their projects.
Veolia’s Sustainability Fund is open to not-for-profit organisations, community groups, or individuals that protect and preserve resources in their local area. Veolia is particularly interested in receiving applications from projects that aim to make a positive, long term difference to biodiversity and is offering up to £1,000 in funding per project. Applicants can also opt to request in-kind resources or volunteers.
Applications can be made via Veolia’s website at veolia.co.uk/Sustainability-Fund before the deadline of 30 September. All applications will be considered, but projects should aim to fulfil at least one of the following criteria: enhancing biodiversity; promoting sustainable behaviours (reduce, reuse, recycle); protecting or preserving resources and the environment by using recycled, reused, or reclaimed materials.
Pascal Hauret, Managing Director, Municipal at Veolia, said : “I am always thrilled to see projects we support through the Sustainability Fund coming to life, and look forward to reviewing all the creative and inspiring applications for this year. Biodiversity is one of the pillars of ecological transformation and we’re proud to be supporting the communities we work in every day to make their local areas even greener.
If you have a project that needs support, which fits the criteria of the fund, I urge you to apply before the deadline so you don’t miss the opportunity to bring your ideas to life and make a difference in your local community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.