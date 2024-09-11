Join Bletchley Leisure Center for their Macmillan Coffee Morning

Bletchley Leisure Center are holding a coffee morning with prizes, cake & more.

Bletchley Leisure Center are hosting a coffee morning on Friday, September 27, in the aim of raising as much money as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Did you know that £250 could pay for a Macmillan Nurse for a whole day? With that in mind, Bletchley Leisure Center would like to set a target of £250.

There will of course be cake and coffee available on the day, with all cake sales going directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.

As well as this, we will have a number of competitions for customers to enter, with prizes that must be won!

The coffee morning will run from 9am-12pm so come along for some cake and a chat.