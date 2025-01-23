Joanne White appointed general manager at the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LGH Management have announced the appointment of Joanne White as the new General Manager at the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central in line with their wider strategy to reinvigorate the hotel as a central hub of the local community.

Joanne's appointment at the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central follows an internal move for the previous General Manager, Kevin Coombes, who is now in situ as the General Manager for the Holiday Inn Brentwood, both hotels are managed by LGH Hotels Management.

Joanne’s vision is to develop the already highly successful hotel, maximising the Holiday Inn brand’s reputation, tools and resources to achieve further commercial success, but also to leverage a ‘big brand’ with a very localised approach at heart. Joanne plans to forge long-lasting local partnerships that will firmly build their reputation as being at the forefront of the Milton Keynes community.

Now in situ at the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central, Joanne will work with other Milton Keynes hoteliers to launch ‘Hospitality Connect’, a brand-new national project that will provide meaningful careers education for Milton Keynes schools. Schools in the area will benefit from a high impact hotelier partnership that will help to build the industry’s reputation as a career of choice and provide exciting opportunity pathways for the local youth.

With a talent for delivering business growth and enhancing guest experience, Joanne is thrilled to bring her wealth of over 20 years’ experience as a senior hospitality leader to the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central team commenting, “I’m delighted to join this hard-working and talented team and want to thank all staff at the hotel as well as LGH Management for the warm welcome and support I have received as I have settled in. I have always believed that results are only ever achieved through motivating and guiding people, and I have made a personal commitment to help nurture our future hospitality generation.”

Simon Teasdale, Chief Executive Officer for LGH Hotels Management Ltd, added: “We are so pleased to welcome Joanne White, a highly skilled and experienced General Manager, who will lead the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central hotel to great success. Joanne is aligned with our goal to deliver exceptional service as well as building strong community relationships securing the future of the hotel and we look forward to her innovation, expertise and determination.”

The Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central is a bright, spacious and modern hotel, ideal for corporate and leisure guests, located in the heart of the town’s business and shopping district.

Featuring Holiday Inn’s signature and stylish Open Lobby concept on the ground floor which merges the reception, lounge, bar and restaurant into one cool and cohesive multi-faceted space for guests to work, dine or socialise in a homely atmosphere. The hotel also features a Marco’s New York Italian restaurant, by celebrity chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White, which is hugely popular with both guests and locals. The menu is inspired by Marco’s Italian heritage and love for New York which promises high-quality family friendly meals at reasonable prices.

The hotel boasts a comprehensive Spirit Health Club with a large indoor pool, fitness centre gym and treatment room offering a range of beauty appointments. Comfortable rooms feature Smart TVs, power showers and a choice of pillows for a great night’s sleep. For those wanting extra space or special stays the hotels’ suites offer a separate living room area. The hotel can host up to 100 delegates in 9 flexible meeting rooms at the Academy Conference Centre.

On-site parking is available for a small daily fee and kids stay and eat for free at the hotel which also offers complimentary WiFi and 24hour room service. The hotel is located just a short walk away from Milton Keynes Station, with direct connections to central London, and is only a 30min drive from Luton airport. Other local attractions include the former WWII codebreaking centre at Bletchley Park, nearby Milton Keynes Shopping Centre as well as the Milton Keynes Stadium and Milton Keynes Bowl.

For more information visit lghhm.com