“I never thought I’d paint again”: How personalised care helped Colin reconnect with his passion

Once an accomplished painter and decorator who brought colour and life to his client’s homes, Colin never imagined he would pick up a paintbrush again. His love for gardening and creating beautiful spaces was tucked away, overshadowed by the realities of his health. When he first arrived at Lent Rise House Nursing Home, Colin thought those chapters of his life were closed. But through personalised care and a shared vision, Colin rediscovered parts of himself he thought were gone.

It began with a simple but powerful conversation. Colin shared his longing for the garden, he wished for a way to bring elements of the garden to his room. The care team at Lent Rise House listened, truly listened, and his wish became their mission.

The first step was installing a bird box and feeder outside his window. From his bed, Colin delighted in watching the birds’ comings and goings, their cheerful chirps brightening his days.

Colin’s creativity was stirred. He wanted flowers not just to admire but to be a part of their creation.

How personalised care helped Colin reconnect with his passion

I’d love a window box planter,” he said one day. “Something I can paint, something that’s mine.He chose a vibrant blue for the planter, a shade that matched the boldness of his personality and the memories of the spaces he once transformed.

As Colin carefully painted the box, he offered advice that spoke to his experience:

Start from the top, and make sure every stroke is even.The team watched as the pride and precision of his craft returned.

I never thought I’d paint again,” he said. “But here I am. It feels like I’ve found a piece of myself again.When the box was finished and filled with flowers chosen to bring bursts of colour to his room, Colin’s joy was unmistakable.

I’m so pleased with how it turned out, and to think I’d be doing this again… I didn’t think it was possible. Colin’s story is a reminder that personalised care isn’t just about providing comfort, it’s also about getting to know someone, understanding their passions, and providing ways to continue them.

For families considering care for their loved ones, Colin’s journey is a glimpse into what’s possible when care goes beyond the surface. At Lent Rise House Nursing Home in Burnham, every resident is seen as an individual with dreams, history, and untapped potential.