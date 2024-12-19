Housebuilder lends its support to the Kimblewick community for the second year running

Cala Homes (Chiltern), a UK housebuilder currently delivering the Arabella Park development in Kimblewick, is continuing to strengthen its relationship with the local community thanks to its Community Pledge.

Partnering with Toy Hub for the second year running, nine volunteers from Cala took part in a volunteering day this month, helping to pack the toys and gifts for children in need.

Toy Hub is a charity that provides support to families with quality, ready to wrap toys and gifts at Christmas, helping to spread festive cheer to those who need it.

As well as making a donation of £3,000 total to the charity over the last two years, which will pay for toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste, the Cala team also donated two boxes filled with brand new toys and gifts, helping to ensure no child goes without this Christmas.

Cala Donation

This forms part of Cala’s Community Pledge initiative at its Arabella Park development in Kimblewick, Buckinghamshire.

The Pledge incorporates a host of tailored measures addressing specific community needs including donations, volunteering, learning programmes for schools, support initiatives and more.

Becky Young, Trustee at Toy Hub, said: “We provide support in the run up-to Christmas with the provision of bags of unwrapped gifts, complete with wrapping paper and sticky tape which we then deliver to the families we are supporting. Dependant on donations, we aim to provide gifts that are based on every child's current interests. We’re committed to re-using items, so we accept donations of new and like new gifts for 0-18 year olds, and sorting these donations is a huge part of what we do.

“We rely on donations in order to fulfil our mission, whether that be financial or physical, and the wonderful team at Cala Homes provided both. We want to say a huge thank you to the team that came along to the volunteering day and the support Cala has provided over the last two years.”

Warehouse

John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Homes (Chiltern), said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Toy Hub again this festive season, to support families who are struggling to cover the rising costs associated to Christmas.

“The goal of our Community Pledge is to support as many people and initiatives as possible in the local community. We want to ensure we’re directly impacting the people around our developments and the places and organisations that matter to them, and we have started this initiative in Kimblewick by playing a small part in helping local families in need this Christmas.”

Cala has a number of developments in the Chiltern area including Arabella Park, with a choice of stylish 4 and 5 bedroom homes that can be adjusted to suit specific lifestyles.

For more information on the Community Pledge visit https://www.cala.co.uk/social-value/community-pledge/.