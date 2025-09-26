Hospice Charity announces a former Aylesbury Mayor and a Bucks Radio presenter as new patrons

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity has welcomed two new patrons, Bucks Radio presenter Nathan Cooper and former Mayor of Aylesbury Steven Lambert, both long-standing supporters of the Hospice and its work in the community. Their appointments were confirmed at the charity's annual Hospice Briefing on Thursday, 25 September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan’s connection with the Charity goes back nearly 30 years, when he took part in a fundraising bowling competition at Jardines in Aylesbury - and promptly finished last.. Since then, he has hosted numerous fundraising events, appeared on stage in the Charity’s production of Nativity! The Musical, and experienced the Hospice’s care first-hand when his late wife was supported by the team.

Reflecting on his new role, Nathan said: “It’s a privilege to become a patron of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. The Hospice is an incredible place, and the Charity makes sure it can be there for families when they need it most. I’ll never forget how at ease my wife felt from the very first time she stayed there—they made such a difficult situation so much more bearable, and for that, my family will always be grateful. Not every experience is the same, of course, and so many people leave the Hospice with renewed hope and strength. I’m looking forward to continuing to support fundraising efforts… just hopefully not with ten-pin bowling!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Lambert has also witnessed the difference the Hospice makes, both through friends who have been supported in recovery and through end-of-life care provided to a close friend. During his year as Mayor, he visited the Hospice regularly and even took part in the Charity’s Strictly Florence dance competition in 2024.

Nathan Cooper, Jo Turner and Steven Lambert

Steven said: “I am honoured to become a Patron of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. Having seen the Hospice’s incredible work—supporting friends through treatment and caring with such compassion for a close friend in her final illness—Florence is very close to my heart. Since stepping down from politics this year, I wanted to dedicate my time to a local charity that truly means something to me and my community. Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity embodies compassion, strength and hope, and I’m proud to champion its work.”

Jo Turner, CEO of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, welcomed the news: “We are delighted to have Nathan and Steven join us as patrons. Both have shown such genuine commitment to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity over the years, and I know they will be outstanding ambassadors for our work. We are proud to have them as part of Team Florence."