High Wycombe care worker shortlisted for national award

A care home worker in High Wycombe is celebrating after being nominated for a national award.

Gabriela Vasile, Clinical Nurse Manager at Care UK’s Ridley Manor in Lane End, was shortlisted in the dementia nurse category of the Dementia Care Awards 2025.

The award recognises dementia nurses or nursing teams who have delivered innovation or made a meaningful impact in their support of individuals living with dementia and their families.

Gabriela, who has worked at Ridley Manor for nearly 6 years, is integral in the enhancement of residents’ lives and is valued by them and their relatives and colleagues alike. Gabriela’s approach to dementia care is one of rigorous support and compassion, all the while familiarising herself with each resident and their family, interests, experiences and beyond to deliver person-centred care that accommodates individual needs.

She’s also worked incredibly hard to facilitate NHS treatments for the residents, including securing an oral hygienist, optician and audiologist to provide care to the highest standard.

Gabriela said: “I am incredibly grateful to have been shortlisted for The Dementia Nurse Award! This is a huge honour, and I want to thank my colleagues, residents and their relatives for the nomination.”

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, added: “Gabriela’s nomination is so well deserved and her efforts in making Ridley Manor a wonderful home for both the residents and the team has not gone unnoticed.

“This award recognises team members who are dedicated to providing the highest quality of dementia care, and Gabriela has absolutely proven this to everyone!”

Designed to enable residents to live fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, including a cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

To find out more about Ridley Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Hayley Devereaux on 01494 853 669, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/ridley-manor.