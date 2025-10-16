High-quality entries flood in for Kew Little Pigs’ logo design competition, but there’s still time to enter

Could you help Kew Little Pigs and win a prize in the process? Animal News Agency

Budding designers are being urged to get creative as Kew Little Pigs Farm extends the call for entries to its nationwide logo design competition.

The award-winning miniature pig breeders and petting farm in Amersham say the standard of submissions so far has been “exceptional”, but they’re still on the lookout for more fresh talent before the deadline closes.

The winning designer will take home a £350 cash prize, ten free tickets to the farm for runners up, and the prestige of seeing their artwork become the official logo for one of Buckinghamshire’s most-loved attractions.

Open to UK-based art and design students and recent graduates aged 18 or over, the contest offers a golden opportunity to gain professional exposure and add a unique project to any creative portfolio.

Owner Olivia Mikhail said: “We’ve been blown away by the quality of entries so far, there’s so much creativity and talent out there. But we’d love to see even more people get involved. Our farm has evolved a lot in recent years, and this new logo will represent the next chapter in our story. If you’ve got a great idea, now’s the time to send it in!”

The logo must feature the words Kew Little Pigs Farm™ in the Itim font, following the farm’s official colour scheme and design guidelines. Entries must be digital designs and submitted by email to [email protected] with the subject line LOGO DESIGN ENTRY by the end of this month.

All work must be original, AI-generated designs will not be accepted.

Kew Little Pigs, which recently underwent a major revamp, is known for its ethical breeding practices and educational outreach, including the popular Pigs in Schools scheme that has reached more than 100,000 children nationwide.

The Amersham attraction, ranked among the top ten animal experiences in the world on TripAdvisor, continues to draw thousands of visitors every year eager to meet its friendly family of micro pigs.

To find out more about the farm, and and for design inspiration go to www.kewlittlepigs.com