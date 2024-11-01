Hertfordshire senior scoops coveted national award

The winner is announced

Harold Tasker, resident at Chorleywood Beaumont Care Home in Chorleywood has beaten all the competition to be crowned National Residents Ambassador of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards 2024.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 262 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,200 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Harold Tasker is over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

Harold Tasker said: “I can’t quite believe it; It was such a surprise to hear my name being announced. The team were so delighted for me they gave such a big cheer. When I was first asked if I would like to take on the resident’s ambassadors’ role, I never realised how much joy it would bring to me. It’s wonderful meeting new residents, getting to know them and helping them settle in and I love being involved in the events in the home. The team hear are wonderful and I am so happy to be here.”

Harold Tasker’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 23 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager, Razvan Nica, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so proud of him. We are also so delighted for Harold; he is such a star and we knew he would win. Everyone is so excited for him and we couldn’t think of a more worthy winner!”