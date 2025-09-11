Help shape the future of STEM across the Oxford to Cambridge Arc

Guests at MK STEM Awards

Overt stem, the region’s first summit and awards that will turn insights into action by showcasing industry opportunities, enabling collaboration and celebrating the achievements that inspire future talent, is calling for your support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 3 March 2026, leaders from across business, education, government and community will gather at MK Conferencing, Milton Keynes for myth-busting panels, hands-on workshops, live debates, real stories, and to celebrate excellence in STEM across the Oxford to Cambridge Arc.

Organisers of Overt stem are looking for partners who are passionate about showcasing their commitment to innovation, inclusion and regional impact by sponsoring the summit and/or awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of early bird tickets have just been launched to kick-start bookings and are available now.

Member of the House of Commons' Science, Innovation and Technology Committee and The Labour Party's Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, Emily Darlington MP is a proud supporter of Overt stem.

Entries are also now open for the Overt stem awards 2026. The awards recognise individuals, businesses, educators, and communities driving innovation, shaping culture, and inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.

Overt stem is calling for expressions of interest and abstract submissions for presentations and workshops at the summit. Core themes, which abstracts should be focused on include; Regional collaboration, Bridging the gap between education and industry, STEM support and funding, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the future workforce and Social Mobility.

Meena Chander, Founder of Overt stem summit and awards explains: “The advisory board has been working hard behind the scenes to progress our collective vision for the future of STEM in the Oxford to Cambridge Arc. Now, we’re asking for your support to take the next steps, and work together to advance collaboration, people and opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See sponsorship packages, book your early bird tickets, enter the Overt stem awards and more at https://events-together.co.uk/overt.

Follow Overt stem on LinkedIn for all of the latest information and updates.