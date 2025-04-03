Heart of Bucks Community Foundation: A Tuesday in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For 25-years Heart of Bucks Community Foundation has provided funding and support to more than 1,500 small, grass-root charities and community groups across the county. To celebrate their anniversary the community foundation is going ‘on-tour’ visiting a selection of the groups they have awarded grants to in that time.

The tour launched in Aylesbury with visits to seven local community projects by members of the Heart of Bucks team, trustees and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe.

Some of these groups you may never have heard of, but all of them are helping to make our county a better place.

The Countess Howe, President of Heart of Bucks and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire said;

Southcourt Baptist Church

“The day was a tremendous opportunity to see just some of the fantastic community projects operating in and around Aylesbury on an average Tuesday! It was such a positive affirming experience and lovely to be able to recognise the exceptional work going on in the county, and to thank people for their contribution in person."

The charities visited included:

Southcourt Baptist Church - one of the first recipients of a Heart of Bucks grant in 2000. The church offers a range of support including a youth club, foodbank and debt management service. The church is also the location of the first fixed knife amnesty box in the UK and in less than four years over 1,000 blades have been surrendered.

Discover Bucks Museum - funding from Heart of Bucks has supported a number of open weekends, creative activity sessions and has helpedimprove access for disabled visitors to this local cultural attraction. In the grounds of the museum, beside the William Harding statue, trustees of the William Harding Charity unveiled a new bursary scheme. In partnership with the Heart of Bucks Young Futures Fund, up to £50,000 will be available to help young people from Aylesbury undergoing apprenticeships.

Aylesbury Youth Motor Project

Connection Support – a homeless charity that provides a safe home in supported accommodation and the emotional and practical support to change their lives including counselling funded by Heart of Bucks.

Caribbean Community Lunch Club – this group provides a social environment and subsidised hot meal to help combat isolation and boost physical and mental health of older members of the Aylesbury Caribbean community.

Aylesbury Youth Motor Project - Motor vehicle education and training for young people and adults, who experience difficulties in the more traditional educational setting. One of the instructors who has just joined the team started his journey as an apprentice many years ago, coming full circle to now help young people like him.

Weston Turville CE Primary School - in partnership with Chiltern Rangers, a grant from Heart of Bucks Green Schools fund was used to create an outdoor learning space in a nature reserve at the back of their playground.

Walkers in Aylesbury. L-R – Moir Stewart (Chair, Heart of Bucks), Bethany Cox (Staff, HoB), Countess Howe (HM Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and President, HoB), Amanda Martin (Staff, HoB), Pippa Kirkbride (High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire 2025/26 and Trustee, HoB).

In the last 25-years Heart of Bucks has awarded more than £18.5m to community projects, individuals, families and charities. However, demand for funding continues to grow as charities and groups struggle against rising costs and a lack of funding.

Currently Heart of Bucks can fund just 30% of the applications it receives. If you’d like to support projects in your local community, please donate to Heart of Bucks today heartofbucks.org/donate-now/