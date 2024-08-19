Head Start Day Nursery achieves second consecutive Eco-Schools Green Flag award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dedicated nursery team and children worked together to make their setting a more sustainable place to be.

Head Start Day Nursery and Preschool in Milton Keynes Village, which is part of Grandir UK, has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction.

We are proud to confirm that this is the nursery’s second consecutive Green Flag with Distinction award and their fourth time achieving this prestigious award in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eco-Schools programme is a worldwide initiative, established in 1994, and has seen millions of children help make their schools and nursery settings a greener place to be.

The nursery team and children celebrating their achievement

Its seven-step programme breaks down important global issues like recycling, climate change and pollution into ten manageable topics. Settings then choose three of these topics to help inform the activities which make up their Eco-Schools action plan.

Head Start Day Nursery’s has a dedicated Eco-Schools coordinator Mrs Lee who headed up a group of Eco-Warriors, a committee of children who displayed a particular enthusiasm for wanting to help the planet. The children held and readily participated in committee meetings to discuss their plans and three areas of focus, Litter, Biodiversity and Waste Management.

They took part in litter picking around their local Milton Keynes Village which not only helps to maintain the cleanliness and natural beauty of the area, but also instils a great sense of pride and responsibility in the children when they see what a difference their actions have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the nursery, projects to encourage biodiversity and manage waste were also undertaken. The Eco-Warriors spent time out in the fresh air planting native plants, got creative building small habitats, like bug hotels, to help support local wildlife and used recycled items as crafting materials.

Children are engaged in similar activities like planting, growing and nurturing fruits and vegetables, and learning how to be environmentally aware through one of Grandir UK’s bespoke education programmes Sow & Grow. To learn more, please book a visit at your local Grandir UK nursery today.

Carol Thorniley, Nursery Manager for Head Start in Milton Keynes, said:“I’m so proud of my team and our children at our Head Start Day Nursery & Preschool. This is our fourth time achieving this Eco-School Green Flag award, but I’m thrilled to receive their highest ranking, a distinction.

“This is, of course, a massive testament to our team and children who dedicated weeks putting in the energy needed to achieve this award. This has been our next step towards being carbon negative and our ability to conserve energy, and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve for years to come.

“My hopes that this Eco-Schools programme teaches our young individuals how to be more eco-friendly and help them to be more mindful about the environment at school and beyond.”