Have you thought about volunteering with Scouts?

Did you know that, in a recent survey, nearly 80% of people felt that volunteering improved their wellbeing.

Scouting is growing Aylesbury and we are looking for volunteers to help with the demand from children and young people wanting to join. With children and young people aged from 4 to 17 involved, there are lots of opportunities to use your skills or learn new ones and to volunteer with any of the sections or do a role in the background. Our sections are Squirrels (4 to 6), Beavers (6 to 8), Cubs (8 to 10), Scouts 10 to 14) and Explorers (14-17). All sections are open to boys and girls. We are an inclusive organisation. We also have various roles in the background. These range from being a trustee, looking after the finances, IT, fund raising, admin etc. Whatever time you can give, we would be able to find a role for you. If you want to stay in your comfort zone, you can. If you want to be taken out of your comfort zone, you can.