Hartwell Nurseries announces Helen & Douglas House as its Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aylesbury based family-run garden centre, Hartwell Nurseries, is proud to announce a year-long partnership with Helen & Douglas House, a remarkable charity based in Oxford dedicated to supporting local families with the challenges caring for a terminally ill child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fourth year, Hartwell Nurseries' successful Charity of the Year initiative continues to show its commitment to supporting local charities.

This new collaboration with Helen & Douglas House marks the beginning of an exciting year-long partnership that will raise vital funds and awareness through a series of fun in-house events, sponsored challenges, donations and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Bowness, Managing Director at Hartwell Nurseries says: “We are truly honoured to be working with Helen & Douglas House. Their dedication to caring for local children is inspiring, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support their vital work.

Hartwell Nurseries and Helen & Douglas House

“Throughout the year, we will host a variety of fundraising events. There will be plenty of opportunities for all our wonderful and generous customers to get involved, sponsor activities, and make donations.

“Together, we can help ensure that Helen & Douglas House can continue to provide the care and support that local children and their families need.”

Olivia Crawford from Helen & Douglas House said “We would like to thank Hartwell Nurseries for choosing us as their charity of year. Helen & Douglas House is a warm, homely place for local terminally ill children, and their families. Our hospice in Oxford is filled with laughter, whilst also being a peaceful place where families can create happy memories in their last days, weeks, months or years together. This would not be possible without wonderful companies like Hartwell Nurseries raising money for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Hartwell Nurseries from 14th – 19th April for an egg-citing Easter trail. All proceeds go to Helen and Douglas House.

For more information on upcoming events or to find out how you can get involved, visit www.hartwellnurseries.co.uk or follow us on our social media channels.