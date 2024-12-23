Hark! The Herald Angels Sing at Chorleywood Care Home
Staff, residents and their loved one’s at Barchester’s Chorleywood Beaumont care home, in Chorleywood, got in the Christmas spirit when the Chorleywood Orchestra a wonderful concert to listen to and sing along to some of their festive Christmas favourites.
The Orchestra was led by the wonderful Christine Deeley, who leads so many community-based music projects.
There was mulled wine, and an array of Christmas treats all prepared by chef, Emanuel Onciuleanu to get everyone feeling festive.
General Manager, Razvan Rica said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Chorleywood Beaumont. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us.”
Annette Bradley, resident at Chorleywood Beaumont said: “I love to hear Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites played so beautifully by the Orchestra, there really is nothing better than a good old singalong!”