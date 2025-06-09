Greg Smith MP's Community Hero Awards winner announced

Greg Smith MP's Community Hero Awards first winner announcement.

The first winner of the Mid Buckinghamshire Community Hero Awards has been announced, following an inspiring response from residents across the constituency. Dozens of nominations were submitted, each one highlighting the quiet determination and community spirit that so often goes unrecognised in local life.

Greg Smith MP said "The stories received reflected the very best of Mid Bucks - from individuals delivering food parcels and running community groups, to neighbours who regularly check in on the elderly and isolated." The winner, selected from a ballot, will receive an exclusive guided tour of the Elizabeth Tower, home to the world-famous Big Ben.

But the opportunity to celebrate another local hero is just around the corner. Nominations for the next round of the Community Hero Awards will open in July 2025, giving residents a chance to put forward someone who makes a meaningful impact in their community. The prize - a pair of tickets to explore one of Britain’s most iconic landmarks - will once again be awarded to a deserving constituent.

Nominees must reside in the Mid Buckinghamshire parliamentary constituency. Full details of how to enter will be released next month - you can visit https://forms.gle/okGzEocPRSKHtqqn8 for more information in the meantime. Until then, residents are encouraged to consider who in their community deserves recognition.