Gladiator Steel visits Buckingham Primary School

Steel with the Children of Buckingham Primary School

Children at Buckingham Primary School were treated to a very special inspiring visit by Steel, from the hit show the Gladiators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steel, real name Zack George, runs a project called Zactiv, which aims to help children live a healthy lifestyle, along with motivating and inspiring them, and most importantly building their confidence and happiness.

Children from the age of 4 to 11 were delighted to listen to his session, before meeting him individually for photos, autographs and more questions. One teacher said how impressed she was with how he even managed to keep the youngest children’s attention for a full hour, and how happy they all now were to be drinking water and practicing his relaxation techniques. It’s amazing how children will listen to the words of a Gladiator!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant headteacher Kelly Brookes said, “From the moment we shared that Steel was visiting us, the children were counting down the days. He is a truely inspirational athlete. He shared experiences from his past and explained how his past gave him the determination to follow his dreams. His kindness and honesty shone through and the children were hooked on every word he said. It was amazing to see their faces light up as he told his story and impressed them with his hand stand walking. The children were thrilled to pose for photos and ask questions. It was a day they will never forget!”

You can see Steel in the second series of Gladiators currently airing on BBC1 on Saturdays.