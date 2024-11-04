Funeral Celebrant Day is coming - 22nd November

November 22nd 2024 is to be the first ever Funeral Celebrant Day. An opportunity for funeral celebrants to explain what exactly their job entails and to educate their communities about all the choices available to them for their last hurrah!

Local celebrant Anita Scott says ‘We know how valuable, unique and supportive our role is but we also know that for many people we won’t be on their radar until they are actually bereaved, which is possibly not the best time to explain the intricacies of our role.’

‘As funeral celebrants we aim to make each client we support aware of all the choices available to them so that they, or the person they love, can have the send-off that is absolutely right for them.’

Most people will only be faced with organising a funeral once or twice in their life and so they may not be aware of the breadth of support a funeral celebrant will offer – from supporting with the ceremony to suggesting additional content such as candle ceremonies, sing-a-longs or symbolic gestures like rosemary wreaths for remembrance - and even advising on alternative venues, florists, caterers and cars!

Some celebrants have expanded their role having end-of-life doula training, or bereavement counselling as part of their brief. ‘Funeral celebrants can make a massive difference to someone’s journey of grief… a funeral done well has an entirely different outcome to one that has been less carefully thought about,’ says Anita.

People have perhaps become increasingly aware of some aspects of the funeral world, such as direct cremations, but may not know that their choices extend to living funerals, future planning, and separating the burial or cremation from the celebration of life. These are all things a funeral celebrant can explain and support you with.

‘The most important thing,’ says Anita Scott, ‘is that death and funerals become something we talk about more openly. Funeral Celebrant Day is about normalising these conversations and empowering people to have the send-off that is right for them, by providing them with the choice, information and support they need. We want to encourage people to get in touch with their local funeral celebrants to see just what a wealth of support we can offer. Anita adds, many people organising a funeral do not realise that they can choose a celebrant of their own, they don’t have to accept the celebrant that the funeral director assigns to you!

We can even help you plan your perfect send-off ahead of time – don’t leave it ‘til you’re dead, plan ahead!’