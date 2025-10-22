Fremantle Court hosts tasting experience for residents and families

There was an exciting atmosphere at Fremantle Court Care Home in Princes Risborough as residents and families gathered for a special tasting experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone got to try new dishes, share their thoughts, and contribute to shaping the home’s upcoming seasonal menu. x8g3qyt

The kitchen team presented the sample dishes one by one, giving each dish its moment to shine. The dishes included comforting favourites like beef and Guinness pie, turkey à la king, and butternut squash stuffed with spinach and feta. Each dish brought smiles, thoughtful nods, and some friendly debates about which ones should be included in the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dessert was met with eager anticipation, featuring apple and blackberry crumble as well as peach and caramel tarte tatin. Conversation paused as spoons clinked, and compliments quickly filled the air, with some residents asking for seconds.

Home Manager Xiao Williams serving residents tasting dishes

Home Manager Xiao Williams joined the team to serve and engage with the residents as they rated each dish. “It’s wonderful to see everyone so involved,” she remarked. “We take pride in giving our residents a voice and the chance to enjoy new experiences.”

These tasting experiences will become a regular part of life at Fremantle Court, transforming menu planning into a celebration of delicious food, shared memories, and the simple joy of coming together.