Free spectacular bonfire and fireworks at Bourton Park, Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council is thrilled to invite residents and visitors to its annual bonfire and fireworks event on Saturday, 2nd November, 2024.

This community event takes place at Bourton Park paddock and will feature a dazzling display of fireworks by Titanium Fireworks, music by DJ Dan Blaze, a torch lit parade by the Town Mayor and Councillors, followed by a roaring bonfire.

The event starts at 6pm with music, hot food and drinks from local traders including Tribal Eatz, J & L Snacks, Elenness Events, Average Joe Coffee, and a licensed bar by Silverstone Brewery.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, Buckingham Town Council reminds everyone to follow guidance from stewards and staff throughout the event. Personal fireworks, sparklers are strictly prohibited.

Members of the public are asked to walk to the event where possible or park in Cornwalls Meadow Car park and follow the signs through the park to the paddock in Bourton Park, as parking in the vicinity of the event is extremely limited.

Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee Councillor Robin Stuchbury said that “the Buckingham Town Council's Town Centre and Events Committee is pleased to organise the annual fireworks display once again in Bourton Park. Our team of councillors and officers believes that offering this free event is essential in providing a safe space for the community to come together and enjoy the festivities. I would also like to extend my personal thanks to Councillor Andy Mahi for his continued dedication, and to Councillor Lucy Draper, who will be assisting him this year. Together with our officers and Greenspaces team, they will ensure that everything is ready to welcome the public to this cherished community event”.

Buckingham Town Council is committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents by organising a wide range of community events and providing essential services. The annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night is just one example of the council’s dedication to fostering community spirit and celebrating traditions.