Former car detailer launches oven cleaning business

From detailing cars to ovens: Dan Clark

A Brackley man has swapped polishing cars for cleaning cookers with the launch of his own oven valeting business.

Dan Clark, 37, has set up Ovenu Brackley after deciding the time was right to realise his ambition of working for himself.

The former car detailer, who has lived in the town since childhood, said: "As a former car detailer, I understand how important it is to deliver exceptional service, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to every job.

"I really enjoy meeting people, so this is the perfect fit for me. My aim is to build a thriving business, and long-term I’d love to take on another technician to expand the service further."

Ovenu Brackley covers the MK18, NN13 and NN12 postcode areas, including Buckingham, Brackley, Towcester, Silverstone, Winslow and surrounding areas.

Before turning his attention to oven valeting, Dan spent more than a decade working in a timber warehouse before moving into vehicle detailing. He said running his own business gives him the freedom and flexibility he had always wanted.

In his spare time he enjoys football and live music, and has already started to build up a client base through word of mouth and customer leads generated by Ovenu.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: "Dan’s background shows he has both the right approach and commitment to deliver the highest standards. His strong people skills mean he is ideally placed to develop a loyal client base and I’m delighted to welcome him on board."

Ovenu’s process involves dismantling key oven components such as doors, panels, fans and shelves, and cleaning them in design-registered tank equipment using non-caustic, biodegradable products.