FoodCycle appeals for help to feed those in need at Buckinghamshire community meals

A charity tackling hunger, loneliness, and food waste by providing free three-course community meals, is appealing for volunteers in High Wycombe and Milton Keynes, this summer.

Community dining charity FoodCycle has to fill almost 10,000 volunteering slots to keep weekly community meals going across England and Wales over the summer.

Among them FoodCycle High Wycombe is served on Wednesdays at 6pm, at Oakridge Baptist Church, and two similar meals run in Milton Keynes - at 7pm on Thursdays in Fishermead, and 12.30pm on Fridays in Wolverton.

Each week FoodCycle volunteers provide nourishing vegetarian meals made using surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, served in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, free to anyone who needs them.

Volunteering roles with FoodCycle include cooking, hosting and helping deliver surplus food to community meals

The charity is encouraging locals to make 2025 a ‘Summer of Peas & Love’, by signing up to volunteer - even just once or twice a month. Keen cooks, servers, and washer-uppers are needed to help alleviate a ‘summer slump’ in volunteer numbers, as regular helpers take holidays, students return home, and parents and grandparents have less free time to offer.

It comes as demand for FoodCycle meals has risen by 17% in the last year, as the high cost of living and rising levels of loneliness means many people are in need of free food and company. All the meals are vegetarian and made using surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

When asked: “If FoodCycle didn’t exist what impact would that have on you?” FoodCycle guests in Buckinghamshire said: “I would be devastated”; “I’d feel lonely and I wouldn’t have money to pay for food” “Be more isolated”; Lonely, no social”.

Nationally FoodCycle volunteers served more than 163,000 free meals in last year, and saved 320 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill.

Since opening in 2023, FoodCycle High Wycombe volunteers have served 4,304 free to the community and saved around 2.8 tonnes of surplus food from going to waste.

In Milton Keynes volunteers have so far served more than 9,660 meals, saving more than 10 tonnes of surplus food from being wasted.

A recent FoodCycle survey of its guests carried out nationally last year found 67% eat most meals alone; 70% have skipped meals; 41% don’t have access to an oven, and 75% couldn’t afford to buy the food they need.

The findings suggest FoodCycle’s community meals model works to support people’s wellbeing, with 83% of guests feeling happier after attending; 78% feel less lonely and 76% eat more fruit and vegetables as a result.

FoodCycle CEO Sophie Tebbets said: “Every summer, we see a drop in volunteer numbers - with students heading home, parents and grandparents having less free time, and regular volunteers taking well-earned holidays. This summer the need is greater than ever, with almost 10,000 volunteer sessions to fill nationally.

“At the same time, demand for our meals continues to rise. We know what a huge difference our community meals make -alleviating hunger, loneliness and food waste, while boosting mental wellbeing and building stronger communities. It’s shocking that three-quarters of the guests we surveyed last year said they couldn’t afford to buy the food they need - and around four in ten don’t have access to an oven.

“That’s why we’re asking people to make this a ‘Summer of Peas & Love’ by signing up to volunteer. Even just once a month can help someone in your community enjoy a hot, nutritious meal in a welcoming space. Please join us at your local project this summer. Once you see the difference it makes, you won’t regret it.”

FoodCycle’s free community meals are open to everyone to come and share a meal. Guests range from low-income families, people affected by homelessness, people facing loneliness and those who simply cannot afford to buy food, or struggle to cook for themselves. No questions asked, you can just turn up and take a seat.

Volunteer roles at FoodCycle are open to anyone over 18 and there is no minimum weekly commitment. Roles are inclusive and range from food collection to surplus food coordinators, to cooking in the kitchen or hosting out front.

No experience is needed and training is provided. Volunteers are invited to carve out their own niche from master chef to tea-maker to washer-up to veg chopper.

FoodCycle community meals in Buckinghamshire:

FoodCycle High Wycombe – served on Wednesdays at 6pm, at Oakridge Baptist Church, 43 Oakridge Rd, High Wycombe HP11 2PH

FoodCycle Milton Keynes Fishermead – served 7pm on Thursdays, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Veryan Place Fishermead, Milton Keynes, MK6 2SP

FoodCycle Milton Keynes Wolverton – served 12.30pm on Fridays, at The Old Bath House, 205 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5RL

Sign up to volunteer: https://foodcycle.org.uk/location/foodcycle-high-wycombe/

Donate to support FoodCycle here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/donate/