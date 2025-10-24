Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Haddenham Shop Crowned South East’s Favourite Charity Shop

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Haddenham Shop has been named South East’s Favourite Charity Shop 2025 in the national awards organised by the Charity Retail Association — the UK’s leading organisation representing charity retailers.

The award was officially presented on Wednesday 22nd October by Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, during a special ceremony held at the Haddenham shop on Bradmoor Farm.

The accolade recognises the shop’s outstanding contribution to the local community, its commitment to sustainability in fashion, and its warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Volunteers and staff gathered for the presentation, celebrating the achievement together with tea, cake, and plenty of laughter.

Haddenham team

Lily Caswell, Head of Retail for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our Haddenham shop has been voted the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop in the south-east.

“It is a really brilliant shop run by an incredible team of volunteers and staff, so it was fantastic that so many of them were able to be there when they were presented with their award. We had a lovely time!

“What really matters is the work that the team do to raise funds to provide free hospice care, but it is so nice that the shop has been recognised in this way. Thank you so much to the Charity Retail Association and to everybody who voted. Most of all, thank you to the Haddenham team for being so brilliant! I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Haddenham shop supports Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, which commissions compassionate hospice care for patients and families across Buckinghamshire and its borders. Known for its friendly atmosphere, creative displays, and strong focus on sustainability, the shop has become a much-loved part of the local community.