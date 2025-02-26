First for tiny Bucks piglets as they get to meet people in their pen

This week was a first for thirteen adorable piglets when they got to interact with people for the first time.

Last week Jilly gave birth to the bumper brood, which is a record for Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, and the piglets have wasted no time in getting to know their new happy home.

Jilly was on hand to show her babies the ropes, and the friendly sow even got to enjoy a watermelon snack as as a special treat.

Members of the public will be able to go inside the pen with the piglets from March 1st.

And so the piglets and Jilly can spend time outdoors, Kew Little Pigs is appealing for donations of wood chip, to help keep the ground in their enclosure stable during the wet weather.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Jilly is doing so well looking after her huge brood of piglets, and it was great to see her teaching them the skills they will need in life this week.

"We really do need wood chip to help sure up the outside space, as the piglets are still so little. So if you have any going spare please do get in touch."

All of the piglets will eventually go onto to be loving pets in people's homes, and the farm ensures that all potential homes are right for the animals, and new owners must take part in a pig keeping course.

But for new, visitors to the award-winning attraction can come and spend time with the cute pigs and other animals who live on the farm, and witness the cuteness of the huge family.

If you would like to visit Kew Little Pigs you can take 20% off a pet and play session by typing in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when you book.

If you are interesting in keeping a pet pig email [email protected]

To find out more about the farm go to www.kewlittlepigs.com